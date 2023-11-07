Champion: Little Dish Ready Meal Range

Little Dish’s revamped ready meal range has made quite the impact at this year’s awards, winning three gongs in total. This accolade is for the recyclability of materials in its packaging.

As part of the revamp, each part of the packs was examined, and materials were replaced with something more recyclable or better for the environment. For example, the plastic meal trays were replaced with polypropylene lined wood-fibre boards; the sleeves were converted to carton board, while the film is now made with polypropylene.

“This is ticking every box,” according to one judge. Another states: “It’s the liner carton combo that’s the genius. It improves packaging materials and improves food.”

