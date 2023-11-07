Champion: Itsu Miso Ramen Brilliant’broth

Having successfully launched its chicken ramen and classic ramen into supermarkets, Itsu unveiled its Miso Ramen Brilliant’broth this year. Inspired by the noodle soup served in its original Chelsea restaurant in 1997, it contains ingredients like mirin, soy and red miso paste.

Our judges loved the “great product”, which had a “real richness to the umami”. The panel pointed out consumers could easily add lots of other ingredients at home – and liked that Itsu had printed recipe ideas on packs.

Silver Medal

Old El Paso Extra Thin Tortillas

Bronze Medal

Sosu Yakisoba Meal Kit

Unearthed Four Cheese Arancini

With thanks