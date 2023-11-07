Champion: The Collective Dairy Free Suckies Peach & Apricot

The visual appeal of this Suckies line was a plus point for our judges, as were its clear nutritional claims. The overriding winning factor, however, was the great taste of the fruity, dairy-free product.

“The fact it is dairy-free is of no detriment to the taste,” said one judge, while others praised its “convincingly dreamy” texture.

Gold Medal

Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt Rubie Raspberry

Silver Medal

Arla Skyr Coconut

Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt British Strawberry

Frubes Freeze’em

Bronze Medal

Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pots Salted Caramel

English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel Cheesecake Pots

English Cheesecake Company Vanilla & Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Pots

Gü Mixology Passionfruit Martini Dessert

