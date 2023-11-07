Yoghurts The collective Dairy Free Suckies Peach and Apricot2

Champion: The Collective Dairy Free Suckies Peach & Apricot

The visual appeal of this Suckies line was a plus point for our judges, as were its clear nutritional claims. The overriding winning factor, however, was the great taste of the fruity, dairy-free product.

“The fact it is dairy-free is of no detriment to the taste,” said one judge, while others praised its “convincingly dreamy” texture.

Gold Medal

  • Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt Rubie Raspberry

Silver Medal

  • Arla Skyr Coconut
  • Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt British Strawberry
  • Frubes Freeze’em

Bronze Medal

  • Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pots Salted Caramel
  • English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel Cheesecake Pots
  • English Cheesecake Company Vanilla & Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Pots
  • Gü Mixology Passionfruit Martini Dessert
 

