Champion: The Collective Dairy Free Suckies Peach & Apricot
The visual appeal of this Suckies line was a plus point for our judges, as were its clear nutritional claims. The overriding winning factor, however, was the great taste of the fruity, dairy-free product.
“The fact it is dairy-free is of no detriment to the taste,” said one judge, while others praised its “convincingly dreamy” texture.
Gold Medal
- Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt Rubie Raspberry
Silver Medal
- Arla Skyr Coconut
- Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Yogurt British Strawberry
- Frubes Freeze’em
Bronze Medal
- Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pots Salted Caramel
- English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel Cheesecake Pots
- English Cheesecake Company Vanilla & Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Pots
- Gü Mixology Passionfruit Martini Dessert
