The Grocer’s Top Products survey found these five brands rocketing ahead of the competition. Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime brand shoots into the charts, while Brits made Lost Mary their vaping brand of choice

Lost Mary

▲ NEW (£310.7m)

ElfBar’s sister brand is the star name in this year’s star category. The market is now worth £1.7bn, having added £897.5m and shifted 155.2 million extra packs. And Lost Mary, which has gained £310.7m from a standing start, is this year’s biggest gainer. That’s despite the overfilling scandal in which the brand became embroiled at the start of the year and the threat of inflation.

Chicken

▲ 15.7%( £285.1m)

After a torrid year for poultry processors, chicken has snatched market share from pricier proteins, as cash-conscious consumers cook more at home. It’s the only meat to have grown volumes this year, albeit by just 1.2%. That modest rise – the equivalent of an extra 5.9 million kilos – means the vast majority of chicken’s value sales were driven by inflation; average price per kilo is up 13.4%.

Prime

▲ NEW (£130.5m)

No other soft drink had a 2023 like Prime’s. Initially stocked only in Asda the viral brand quickly found its way into indies (and on eBay) at way over its £2.00 rsp. A sellout WIGIG promotion in Aldi soon followed. Then came listings including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Co-op, as well as the launch of an Energy variant in April. It’s culminated in an extra £130.5m of sales on 54.6 million of extra litres.

Coca-Cola

▲ 5.7% (£90.2m)

The UK’s biggest soda brand is worth an extra £90.2m, thanks entirely to a 12.3% rise in average price per litre. Volumes are down 5.9%, or 48.3 million litres. That’s due in large part to patchy summer weather, which meant fewer Brits felt the need for a cooling can (or bottle) of Coke. Still, the brand has seen some success for its Zero Sugar variant, as supermarkets prioritise non-HFSS soft drinks, NIQ notes.

Cadbury Dairy Milk

▲ 11.5% (£70.1m)

Britain’s biggest confectionery brand is worth an extra £70.1m after average price per kilo grew 18.3%; volumes have fallen 5.7%. Like many other chocolates, Cadbury Dairy Milk has fallen victim to rules that ban HFSS treats from key display areas in-store. To address that issue, brand owner Mondelez added the HFSS-compliant Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier & Nuttier range in February.