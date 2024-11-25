Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. In the UK, we partner with over 63,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 330 towns and cities. From specialty local favourites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it—with delivery in as little as 20 minutes.