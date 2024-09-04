Waitrose is unveiling its Christmas 2024 range featuring 554 festive lines, including 175 new dishes. The upmarket retailer is tapping into the latest food trends, offering everything from nostalgic classics with twists to luxury new creations.

The party food and sides range steps up the innovation this year with a reuben sandwich-inspired rarebit, crab & brown butter crumpets, and veggie Santa bao buns – all designed for the same temperature in the oven, making hosting a breeze.

“Food trends are constantly evolving and our customers love to be able to pick these up in brand-new innovations at Waitrose – Christmas is our chance to really have fun and bring as many of the latest trends as possible to our shelves,” says innovation manager Lizzie Haywood. “There is lots for our customers to explore and get excited about this Christmas.”

Waitrose is also taking a boozy twist in its NPD with limoncello as a key flavour, from White Stilton with Luxardo Limoncello to a Limoncello Fizz Panettone, infused with limoncello and a sparkling wine syrup, as well as new Golden Limoncello Stollen Bites with golden cherries and sultanas.

“We know our customers love panettone and a tipple at Christmas, so I’m delighted to introduce our Limoncello Fizz Panettone,” says bakery product developer Serena Jackson. “It comes with a fizzy sherbet lemon sugar and a stencil for our customers to add a final flourish at home. If you don’t love dried fruit, this is a panettone you can get stuck into.”

The Christmas range will roll out in phases, starting with frozen sides and party food in late September, and mains and chilled desserts following in mid-December.