Waitrose is to use AI to improve personalised search capabilities and user experience on its website.

The supermarket has signed a partnership with Netcore Unbxd that will see a suite of new AI-powered tools integrated into the site.

The update is aimed at providing customers with more personalised and accurate search results based on their previous buying patterns and behaviours.

“We know our customers are busy and have lots of demands on their time – they need to be able to quickly and easily fill their online shopping trolley with minimal effort,” said Waitrose online director Laura Burbedge.

“Through working with Unbxd we have already seen a significant improvement in customer satisfaction with our search feature, with more personalised results.

“We look forward to being able to help customers with meal planning too. For example if they search for ‘what goes well with steak?’, we will be able to provide useful suggestions to help their shopping experience.”

It’s the latest in a series of developments as Waitrose continues to upgrade its IT systems, data capabilities and loyalty scheme.

Earlier this month, the supermarket inked a similar partnership with the retail technology agency CitrusAd, which will enable it to run targeted advertising across Waitrose.com for the first time.

It followed changes to its MyWaitrose loyalty scheme in October to improve the relevance and range of personalised offers available. The improvement of personalisation, which was revealed by The Grocer, was the first major development since the John Lewis Partnership signed two strategic partnerships with Eagle Eye and Dunnhumby in April, in anticipation of the launch of a pan-partnership loyalty scheme in 2024.