Bestway is putting the spotlight on 300 top-selling products to help retailers drive more profits for their business.

Under the new scheme launching today (9 June), called Bestway Profit Drivers, the wholesale giant will be helping retailers push the products with more visibility and marketing support in stores, while carrying out weekly price checks to ensure they are retaining competitive pricing on them.

Bestway trading director Kenton Burchell said it would give retailers “a real business advantage and more sales mechanics”.

“These lines are being continually benchmarked against competitors, both nationally and regionally,” he added.

“They are price-checked every week and will give our retailers total confidence that they are stocking the ‘right products at the right price’.”

Bestway said it had been increasing its stockholding of the key lines over the past few months to ensure a consistent level of availability and volume.

“These lines are the bedrock of our retailers’ business,” Burchell added. “So it is enormously important to us that we ensure continuity, availability, and competitive advantage.

“To do that, we have worked collaboratively with our suppliers and taken a forensic approach to these key profit-driving lines. They now form the centre stage for our business, and we are working with our supply partner to give every support to retailers.

“That is by heightening their awareness of which products they should be making more visible on shelf, giving them the information to market them at the right price and support those products through marketing activity that goes ‘through the line’.

“This is an important step in our commitment and ongoing investment to helping retailers make more profit within their business.”