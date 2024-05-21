Bidfood has announced the first tranche of suppliers to gain listings with the foodservice giant via its SME accelerator scheme.

Bidfood launched the Open Doors programme in October, when it held its first SME supplier conference.

The initial seven suppliers to gain a listing are Bio&Me, Boundless, Flawsome, Ninju, Oggs, TeaJoy, and Tribe.

Bidfood said the successful brands all incorporate a healthy, social or sustainable element, such as using surplus fruit to make juices or having a strong stance against modern slavery.

“We have made fantastic progress in the past six months, from having our first SME supplier conference in October, to hosting dozens of guidance sessions to prospective suppliers,” said Bidfood UK sales and marketing director Tim Adams.

“Now, we have seven amazing and inspiring brands listed with us that can work across a variety of sectors.”

Boundless founder Cathy Moseley said: “Open Doors has done exactly what its name promises, opening doors for small brands like us to thrive under expert guidance, in order to reach levels of distribution otherwise impossible for a startup.

“Through mentorship and unlocking marketing opportunities normally reserved for big corporations, our projected growth with Bidfood is exponential and we’re extremely excited for the next 12 months.”