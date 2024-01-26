Bidfood is looking to introduce a new carbon labelling system, CEO Andrew Selley revealed this week.

The wholesale giant is working with an external company that will assess the product and create a carbon value report, estimated on averages per ingredient.

The label would then facilitate communication around carbon footprint and sustainability with customers, with Bidfood being able to best advise customers on lower-carbon alternatives for the meals they are serving.

Selley said this was the “next strategy” Bidfood was looking at, as part of a wider objective to reduce its environmental impact.

“About 96% of our carbon emissions are in the food that we buy from suppliers,” he said.

“We can’t reduce our emissions without some real collaborative planning. It’s about how we work with customers to create more carbon-friendly menus, and how we work with suppliers to get the carbon out of the produce.

“We strive to work up and down the system to get carbon out of the supply chain”.

The new strategy fits in a wider range of sustainable planning by Bidfood, including increasing solar panels on its depots, as well as switching to more electric and alternatively fuelled vehicles.

Selley was speaking at Destination 2025. The conference, hosted at Lichfield’s Central Co-op, was aimed at giving wholesalers, suppliers and industry professionals a platform to discuss and chart the future of the industry.