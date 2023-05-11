AF Blakemore has been awarded £9m worth of education and council service contracts for its foodservice division.

Covering the Yorkshire region, the five new contracts will add over 400 new accounts to the company’s expanding portfolio across education, care homes, leisure facilities, and other council-run services.

The contracts kicked off last month and are being served from its 80,000 sq ft foodservice warehouse in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

AF Blakemore, which also distributes to more than 900 Spar stores across England and Wales, has over 40 years of food service experience and holds accreditations spanning quality management, health and safety, energy and environmental management.

The wholesaler said the new contracts demonstrated its significant experience in the education category and a strong understanding of changing audience wants and needs.

“The wins demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting education catering,” said Blakemore Foodservice trade sector manager Matt Johnson.

“Our knowledge of the sector is exceptional and our team’s experience and understanding are outstanding, enabling us to deliver quality concepts and solutions through dedicated client support.”

AF Blakemore was boosted in securing the contracts by its ongoing Responsible Business Programme, which commits to ensuring sustainable futures across the fleet, environmental practices and initiatives that support communities like the Branching Out Programme.

“The Branching Out Programme was created to help bridge the gap between education and employment,” added Johnson. “It is estimated that 60% of young people are leaving school without the necessary skills to enter the world of work. The scheme aims to meet the skills gaps of the future.”