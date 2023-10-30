Booker has frozen the prices of more than 700 catering products, marking its biggest price lockdown ever.

Featured in its Autumn Catering Guide, the prices will be fixed until 2 January.

The move aims to help caterers “of all sizes” save money and make extra profit during a busy season with Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas coming up.

Prices have been locked across a vast range of butchery products, including frozen turkey butterfly at £4.49 per kilo and frozen CKT lamb legs at £4.99 per kilo.

Some everyday lines have been picked for the price lockdown as well, such as Bisto 1.8kg at £9.99, semi-skimmed milk 2 litre at £1.35 and Hovis Simple White 800g at 99p.

The Autumn Catering Guide also features new launches including bacon chops and an 8kg gammon joint, as well as some new lines among Booker’s own label Chef’s Larder range such as bratwurst and frankfurter sausages.

Vegetarian and vegan “food for sharing” platter solutions have been added too.

”Our customers are better off with Booker,” said Booker catering customer director Darren Bown. “We continue to listen to their feedback and focus on what’s important to them.

“We understand the challenges they face, which is why we have pulled out all the stops to give them our strongest package ever in our new Autumn Catering Guide.

“Showcasing our largest-ever price lockdown on lines that really matter and will help with margin boosting. This will help caterers save money or make some additional profit during the busy season ahead.”