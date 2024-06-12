Booker is offering retailers the chance to gain extra profit on tobacco products in a new scheme.

Called Shop Locally Tobacco Club, retailers who sign up can access an additional 1% profit on return, equivalent to £1,000 a year.

Retailers can also gain up to a 5% discount on the products through its Spend & Save scheme.

The promotion involves 10 tobacco lines, including Chesterfield, Mayfield, and Marlboro SKUs. Three Kensitas Club products are also included for Scotland retailers only.

Booker said it was continuing to work with suppliers in looking to add more products to the scheme. It is available to all independent retailers to join for free, with no contract terms, the wholesale giant added.

“It is essential retailers can rely on Booker to deliver the best choice, price, and service for them, while still delivering high margins,” said Booker Retail MD Colm Johnson.

“We continue to be committed and offer excellent value for not only the shoppers but also our retailers.”