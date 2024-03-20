Booker has renewed its supply contract with forecourt operator Rontec for a further five years.

The extension means the wholesale giant will continue delivering to Rontec’s 166 Shop N Drive fascia stores, including branded and own label ambient, chilled, frozen goods and tobacco.

Rontec has been working with Booker since 2015. It also owns Spar and Morrisons Daily sites, amounting to 266 stores across England and Wales.

“As one of the leading players in the UK forecourt industry, we are pleased to extend our relationship with Booker Retail Partners and continue to work with them to supply goods to our Shop N Drive stores,” said Rontec chairman Gerald Ronson.

“Our priority is ensuring that our customers can access the brands they trust when they are out on the road. Booker Retail Partners is one of our core wholesale partners – we look forward to continuing this collaboration for many years to come.”

Booker CEO Andrew Yaxley said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Rontec team for another five years. Shop N Drive was the first national forecourt chain we supplied and as they head towards their 60th anniversary, we look forward to offering them the best choice, price and service for many years to come.”