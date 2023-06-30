Booker has launched a new On Trade Club to offer discounts to licensed customers.

The new initiative will allow customers to purchase over 80 of the wholesaler’s most popular on-trade products at discounted prices.

It covers all key categories of beers, wines, spirits, soft drinks, snacks and essential food products that are found on most menus.

Booker said the club had been launched in response to feedback from licensed customers asking for support to offset cost challenges.

Membership of the club is open to all Booker customers that serve alcohol on their premises, though any licensed businesses not currently registered with Booker are also able to join.

Speaking at the FWD conference in Manchester, Booker COO Jonny McQuarrie said the new scheme was launched in the Midlands seven weeks ago, and was proving extremely popular with customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We hear the challenges being faced across the trade and are constantly looking for ways to support them,” said McQuarrie.

“We have listened and are thrilled to launch this new Club format, which we believe will help our customers save money on their core products across both food and drink, and this is complemented by hundreds of locked down prices.

“We are here for our customers when they need us the most and I would encourage any licensed business to call into their local Booker or Makro branch to see how we can support them and their business.”