Brakes is adding 130 new products to its Christmas range this year.

The foodservice giant said it had placed a “major focus on innovation” for what is its “most comprehensive” festive NPD programme to date.

In total the festive offer includes more than 1,000 products, with the new items featuring a twist on Christmas favourites such as pulled turkey and turkey hot dogs, as well as seasonal desserts including cinnamon swirl cheesecake and a sour cherry and chocolate roulade.

Brakes is also introducing a ‘Freezer to Plate’ range, with dishes that can be served in five to 15 minutes to help customers cope with last-minute bookings and changeable demand around Christmas.

A new downloadable brochure will be available for customers on Brakes’ website, inclusive of sector-specific information for easier navigation and materials to help caterers increase menu visibility.

“In the current market conditions, with the cost of living crisis still impacting demand in foodservice, getting Christmas right will be critical to the success of outlets,” said Paul Nieduszynski, CEO of Brakes owner Sysco GB.

“To help customers create winning menus, we’ve introduced a huge number of new products that offer fantastic standout, alongside the traditional favourites that deliver the quality and value customers expect from Brakes.”