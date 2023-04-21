Brakes will hold prices on 1,850 of its own-brand frozen and ambient products until October 2023.

The foodservice giant said the price freeze would provide businesses with certainty over the coming months as food inflation continues to track at record levels.

“From tuna to tinned tomatoes and cookies to chips, we’re holding 1,850 prices across popular Brakes frozen and ambient products,” said Sysco GB chief commercial officer Paul Nieduszynski.

“It’s been difficult for operators to plan with inflation and input costs reaching record highs over the past year, so we’ve taken the decision to hold prices and provide some certainty and peace of mind over the coming months.”

The announcement follows a series of initiatives from Brakes in the last few months which aim to support customers through the cost of living crisis.

Brakes implemented a 10% cashback scheme in the run-up to Christmas, with a new personalised rewards programme launching in January 2023.