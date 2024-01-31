Leading wholesaler Brakes has announced more than 10,000 customers have signed up to its Mybrakes rewards scheme.

The loyalty programme is celebrating its first-year anniversary, having seen customers claim over £2.5m cashback.

As well as cashback, Mybrakes offers customers personalised promotions, following demand for more bespoke options, with a wider choice of rewards.

For each cashback redemption, Brakes also funds tree planting via the Eden Reforestation Project, with more than 23,000 trees planted in the year according to the wholesaler.

“Mybrakes rewards has revolutionised the way loyalty programmes work in the foodservice sector,” said Brakes marketing director Leon French.

“We’ve seen customers sign up in record numbers, and we’ve been able to give them personalised rewards that fit their business.

“And we’ve seen some really fantastic stories about how customers are redeeming their cashback, from the pub owner who provided staff with a Christmas voucher to the care home which bought a TV for its residents’ lounge.”