Brakes has installed a solar array at its Aylesford depot, as it looks to move to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The new, 2,400-panel array will provide around a quarter of the depot’s energy needs, and save around 200 tonnes of carbon each year.

The new project follows a similar successful installation at the business’ Harlow depot last year, with other clean energy sources planned for further UK sites in the future.

Sysco GB, Brakes’ parent company, plans to cut carbon emissions overall by 27.5% between 2019 and 2030.

“We are helping to meet Sysco’s challenging global carbon reduction goals by tackling the energy consumption in our own transport and infrastructure here in Britain,” said Sysco GB engineering and environment director Peter Owen.

“We’ve seen this work well in Harlow with our first 1MW solar array. Now, our ambition is to roll this out and install solar wherever possible across our estate – generating our own source of renewable, clean energy. This is key to our decarbonisation strategy.”