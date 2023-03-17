Brakes has launched a new programme of activity to support British growers and promote seasonal British food.

The Best of British campaign, which starts this month, will highlight seasonal food and feature videos showcasing recipes cooked using British ingredients.

As part of the campaign, Brakes will be sponsoring Love British Food and creating resources to help customers make the most of British Food Fortnight in September.

The wholesaler will also host a ‘Great British brunch’ for stakeholders to attend and discuss collaboration following British Food Fortnight.

“We are committed to supporting British food and have been involved with Love British Food for many years,” said Brakes sector marketing manager Cathy Amos.

“Caterers want to be able to access seasonal British food, so it’s great to be able to support Love British Food, which does a fantastic job in generating awareness of the wonderful array of British produce that’s available.

“Our support campaigns will provide caterers with the tools to help make the most of British. One excellent example will be Coronation weekend, which will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our British heritage with some seasonal treats.”