Brakes has introduced the new Sysco Simply Plant Based range for Veganuary.

The range will initially feature five vegan products to provide alternatives to centre-stage meat mains. That includes popular savoury items such as sweet potato & red onion tart, and chestnut & seed roast.

Sysco Simply Plant Based will grow to more than 50 products as it expands over the next 18 months, giving customers the opportunity to capitalise on the trend of plant-based eating.

Future items will include cakes and desserts, vegan sausage rolls and other meat-free alternatives.

The launch is part of a broader programme to help foodservice businesses boost sales during Veganuary, and is supported by a special ‘Veganuary 2024’ section on the Brakes website offering recipe ideas, menu templates, promotions, cocktail ideas, and more.

“Veganuary is a great time to showcase plant-based menus and appeal to a wide audience of not only non-meat eaters, but also those looking for a healthy start to the year,” said Brakes’ marketing food manager Mandy Van Hagen.

“Our new Sysco Simply Plant Based products can elevate menus, provide choices, and meet the demand for diverse and sustainable food options.”