Brakes suffered a £57.2m loss in the year ended 3 July 2022, in its first trading period unaffected by pandemic restrictions since 2019.

Newly filed accounts for Brake Bros, which include its parent company Sysco’s operations in Sweden and France, showed pre-tax losses had reduced by £161m.

The wholesaler had previously suffered a loss of £218m in the year ended July 2021 after the shutdown of the hospitality sector.

This year, the group saw revenues increase 50% to £3.9bn over the period as the sector bounced back.

However, despite the recovery, turnover was still 9.3% below pre-pandemic levels of £4.3bn in the year ended June 2019.

The group said it was working with suppliers to minimise the impact of the ongoing inflationary challenges on its customers.

It also said that the launch of the Mybrakes rewards scheme this year would go some way to helping them save money.

“While conditions remain challenging for many businesses operating in the foodservice sector, we are pleased with the progress that we are making in Great Britain,” said Sysco GB CEO Peter Jackson.

“Bringing our fresh and broadline businesses closer together enables us to maximise opportunities to consolidate our proposition, offering customers an award-winning product range, delivered with market-leading service.

“At the same time, we are investing in our service provision, digital capabilities and significantly upgrading our infrastructure, including the advancement of our decarbonisation plans, to ensure that we remain the UK’s leading foodservice wholesaler.”