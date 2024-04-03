Caterforce is launching a new premium tier for its own-brand range to help foodservice operators stand out in a competitive market.

The new range is called Chefs’ Selection Premium Collection and features products “curated for their quality and visual appeal”.

The buying group created the range for foodservice customers who wish to elevate their offering to meet consumer demand for premium dining experiences.

The first product to launch will be a selection of rustic chips, which will be followed by cakes and desserts in the coming weeks.

“As demand for premium ingredients and experience continues to rise, we want to support our members and their customers with a range of products that will enable them to stand out from their competition and ensure their customers return again and again,” said Caterforce MD Gary Mullineux.

“Our new Premium Collection will reflect the latest trends and authentic, top-quality ingredients to ensure consistency of quality and guarantee a genuine point of difference on our customers’ menus.”

Caterforce own brand marketing manager Rebecca Woollam added: “We are confident that by incorporating our Premium Collection into their menus, operators can consistently deliver memorable dining experiences that leave a lasting impression on their guests.”