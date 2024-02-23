CJ Lang led the way with three gongs at the Scottish Wholesale Association Achievers Awards last night.

The Spar wholesaler was crowned Best Delivered Operation – Retail and Best Symbol Group, as well as picking up the Community Service Award.

The success continues from last year, when CJ Lang also picked up a hat-trick of prizes.

Among other multiple winners were United Wholesale (Scotland), Failte Foods and Brakes, which won two awards each.

On the night, Bidfood was recognised as Sustainable Wholesaler of the Year, with Booker taking the runner-up spot.

Numerous suppliers also received several commendations across categories including Best Overall Service and Local Supplier of the Year, with AG Barr taking home several commendations.

Around 520 guests attended the Achievers gala dinner held at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh.

“Achievers has evolved since its launch 21 years ago and I am proud that it remains one of the premier wholesale industry events in the UK,” said SWA chief executive Colin Smith.

“A huge thank you to all the wholesalers who took time out of their busy schedules to enter the awards and meet the judges.

“Achievers has retained its clear point of difference as the only awards scheme for the wholesale industry which has an independent judging panel. It is this transparency, and our willingness to listen to feedback from wholesalers and our supporting suppliers alike, that gives us a high standing in our sector.”