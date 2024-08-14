Confex has expanded its kitchen range with four new essential products under the Core own brand.

The range now features a 750g table salt drum, 6kg table salt tub, and cooking salt bags in 3kg and 12.5kg formats.

The wholesale buying group is expanding its Core products to offer members and their customers better quality and value during a tough year for rising costs.

Confex’s Core line features ambient, chilled, frozen and non-food categories, with the aim to offer operators quality alternatives to bestselling brands at a cheaper price.

“This new range is a must-stock for caterers wanting to bolster their cupboards with the finest ingredients that will not only deliver great taste but healthy margins too,” said Confex Foodservice controller Matt Norman.

“It’s never been more important to watch the bottom line, and Core products are invaluable at providing both value and quality.”