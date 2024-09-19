First Choice Foodservice has been announced as the latest wholesaler to join the Country Range Group (CRG).

The independent wholesaler, based in Burton-on-Trent, serves thousands of foodservice customers across the Midlands working in the public and hospitality sectors.

First Choice is on track to achieve a turnover of £23.8m in the current financial year.

“We’re delighted to be joining the Country Range Group and look forward to working with the other members to share best practice, improve and grow together,” said First Choice Foodservice MD Steve Ainger.

“The opportunities ahead for the business are very exciting and we’re confident the Group will help us to take the next step in our incredible journey.”

Country Range Group CEO Martin Ward added: “I would like to wish a warm welcome to Steve and the wider First Choice Foodservice team on joining our group. The business has a great heritage and culture so we’re very much looking forward to meeting everyone and getting to work.

”Their dedication to customer service is outstanding and with our buying power, three-tiered portfolio and extensive marketing support, I’m confident they will be a great fit and we can help them achieve their ambitious targets.”