Dhamecha is expanding its operations to the north west of England for the first time.

The Big 30 wholesaler is set to open a new cash & carry in Liverpool by the end of the year. It will be its 13th depot in total.

The wholesaler, which is the biggest member of buying group Unitas Wholesale, said the new 80,000 sq ft facility was set to introduce hundreds of new retailers to Dhamecha’s cash & carry business model, combining competitive pricing and stock availability.

The Dhamecha Group also hinted that its expansion plan was not set to stop any time soon.

Over the past five years, Dhamecha has moved beyond its traditional London heartland and opened four depots in the Midlands.

“Retailers in the Midlands area have really taken to our no-nonsense customer-first approach to traditional cash & carry where every decision is made with them in mind,” said Dhamecha Group CEO Pradip Dhamecha.

“In Liverpool, we are building a shopping environment that will be a pleasure to visit and we look forward to opening our doors to new customers in time for the important Christmas trading period.”

Unitas MD John Kinney added: “As the largest member of the UK’s largest buying group, the Dhamecha success story just goes from strength to strength. Everything they do comes from a deep understanding of their customers’ needs.

“A huge proportion of independent retailers still want to visit a cash & carry to get the best prices with excellent product availability together with the best margins and to see and select new products, all with great customer service, and Dhamecha is arguably the best in the UK at providing this.”