Dunns Food & Drinks is investing £1.5m in a series of sustainability measures as part of its drive towards net zero.

The Scottish wholesaler will spend around £1m on an energy-efficient CO2 freezer, with further investment ring-fenced for new solar panels, and LED lights with motion sensors.

The company is also set to trial an electric van as part of the Scottish Wholesale Association’s decarbonising wholesale project.

However, the company said the current affordability of electric vehicles made a wider rollout unlikely in the near future.

“Dunns has a rich history in innovation because we’re always looking for ways to positively impact our suppliers, our customers, and our community,” said Dunns Food & Drinks operations director Julie Dunn.

“This is a major investment in our future and the future of Scotland’s food and drinks industry. This investment will secure more jobs within our community and is another step towards long-term sustainability goals.

“As a company, we can do everything we can to make positive steps towards net zero. However, there is still a long way to go in terms of readying Scotland’s infrastructure.”

The move follows the Scottish government’s decision to set a target date for net zero emissions of 2045.