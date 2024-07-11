Eight in 10 school caterers in the UK advocate raising the bar of current school meal provision.

Over 200 caterers are calling for higher government involvement and for provisions to include fresher, more nutritious ingredients, according to a report by food innovation company Green Gourmet.

Of the 200, 63% are external contract caterers and 37% are employed in-house by the school.

Their top demand is for the government to ensure prices are capped on certain foods, while looking for ways to lower food costs without resorting to poorer quality ingredients.

Respondents called for new government ministers to support local education authorities proactively, especially following challenges such as disruptions of the food supply chain and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Caterers also highlighted the importance of chefs creating bespoke menus, rather than ‘generalist’ ones, and ensuring menus factor in dietary, religious and allergen requirements such as vegan and Halal options.

“The school catering industry derives great fulfilment from the work they do, knowing the dishes they prepare for pupils have a potentially huge positive impact on their health, happiness and academic achievement,” said Adam Starkey, chair of Green Gourmet.

“The industry is made up of many socially conscious people who want to raise the nutritional bar at tens of thousands of schools across the country.

“They see this as a necessity – not a luxury – and this is particularly important for low-income children whose school meal is often their only hot and/or nutritious meal of the day.”