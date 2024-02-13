Leading wine and spirits distributor Enotria&Coe has partnered with Scottish distillery Bladnoch on a three-year contract to widen the brand’s reach across the UK.

The contract will see Enotria&Coe work alongside the distillery to expand its portfolio and accelerate the growth of its single malt whisky brand.

Bladnoch whiskies are currently available in more than 40 markets worldwide, including Australia, Taiwan and the US.

“As part of our strategy to grow a small, but perfectly formed spirits brands agency portfolio, we are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Bladnoch in the UK,” said Ants Rixon, MD at Enotria&Coe.

“The company’s ethos of embracing history and learning from it, innovating at all levels and aspiring to always do better (in partnership) resonates very clearly with what we are both trying to achieve.

“Our teams are excited to be working together and we can’t wait to showcase Bladnoch at our annual tasting on 26 February.”

Bladnoch CEO Glen Gribbon said: “Enotria&Coe prioritises building strong, long-standing relationships with customers and producers, an ethos which aligns seamlessly with ours, given Bladnoch distillery’s 207-year history.

“We look forward to beginning our journey with Enotria&Coe’s distribution team to expand our customer base and help more consumers discover our signature Lowland style.”