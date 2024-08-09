Direct Line Supplies has become the latest independent wholesaler to join buying group Unitas.

The national foodservice distributor offers a range of frozen, chilled and ambient products, along with packaging and cleaning products.

Established in 1988, the family-owned company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality service to its customers in Teeside.

The company recently expanded into a 180,000 sq ft facility in Stockton-on-Tees, complementing its existing 55,000 sq ft site.

“The collaboration with Unitas will enable us to maintain our independence while gaining valuable industry insights and networking opportunities,” said DLS company director Pedram Salahshouri.

“Joining Unitas allows us to leverage the extensive benefits of the UK’s largest independent buying group, including enhanced purchasing power, competitive promotions, and access to innovative marketing support.

“We are excited to work alongside other independent wholesalers and suppliers to foster mutual growth and success in the foodservice sector.”

Unitas trading director Cheryl Hope added: “DLS is a great addition to the Unitas membership. It’s expanding, with a commitment to excellent service, operational efficiency and innovative technology. We have a lot to learn from each other and I’m delighted to welcome the DLS team into the group.”