Foodservice wholesaler RD Johns experienced a 66% jump in sales for the year ended 31 December 2022, The Grocer can reveal.

The Devon-based business turned over £43.1m last year, compared with £25.9m in 2021 and £16.9m in 2020.

Pre-tax profits also increased by 68%, from £2.8m to £4.7m, over the same period.

The wholesaler said the strong growth had come after expanding its range and working with suppliers to bolster its overall proposition.

The improved offering helped the company to bring in £7m of business from new customers across the hospitality, education and care sectors.

It also said training its customer-facing staff properly to deliver high service levels had been key to its success.

This year, the business is on track to exceed £50m turnover for the first time, after experiencing continued double-digit growth.

Sales at the business’s Bath depot, which opened in 2020, were particularly strong – up 40% year on year.

It comes as RD Johns targets £100m turnover by 2026, and looks to expand towards the south coast and into south Wales.

“Our focus is always on service levels and how we run our business,” said RD Johns MD Andrew Johns.

”We’ve got to be at our best every single day, and these results come on the basis of that.”

Head of sales Jon Bolam said: “We try to pay attention to a lot of the small details and get the best people in the right places within our business.

“Yes, it’s about growth, but it’s also about providing the best possible experience for our customers.”

Last month, the wholesaler moved into its new £10.5m headquarters in Newton Abbot.