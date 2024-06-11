Fresh Direct has unveiled its summer seasonal range for 2024, which includes around 50 new British lines.

The new range will support the wholesaler’s commitment to driving sales of British product in conjunction with its Best of British campaign.

The campaign champions British growers and supports foodservice customers by advising them on how to use more domestic produce on their menus.

Home-grown products such as heirloom tomatoes from the Isle of Wight, padron peppers and British sweetcorn feature in the range, adding up to a record number of British produce offered by Fresh Direct.

Fresh Direct has produced a brochure, 15 supplier videos and bespoke section on its website to support the ongoing campaign.

“Our focus has been on working with customers to increase the proportion of British products on their menus and give them the resources so that they can highlight the provenance of the food they serve from great British growers”, said Paul Nieduszynski, CEO at Fresh Direct owner Sysco GB.

“This year sees us continue to build on our commitment to provide the very best of British produce when it is available and in season.

“The response from customers has been very positive and the feedback on the early season fruit & veg has been outstanding.”