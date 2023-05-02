Frozen food wholesaler Hopwells has acquired Windsor Foodservice for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition follows the decision of current Windsor CEO Pete Whitehead to retire, 34 years after founding the business.

Hopwells said the deal formed part of a strategic plan to expand its geographical reach and overall offering.

The companies have previously worked together, with the two owners being “firm friends”.

The branding of both businesses will remain unchanged in the aftermath of the acquisition.

“Hopwells is an independent family business which prides itself on its traditional family values,” said Hopwells MD Tristan Hopwell. “Windsor is also a family business, and we both celebrate the successes our family ethos brings to our customers.

“Hopwells and Windsor Foodservice have both grown our businesses from the ground up, we’re both excited to bring together our joint experiences to form a leading position within wholesale.

“The acquisition of Windsor Foodservice is a natural fit into our current business, giving us the ability to grow, by offering a broader range of products to the customers of both companies.”

Whitehead said: “Our business is in great shape, and I am proud of the achievements made over the last 34 years. I started this business in my garage at home with just four chest freezers and have thoroughly enjoyed the journey, developing it into what we have now.

“For me, it’s the people who make Windsor, my family and the staff who have worked alongside me, and I know that they are now in the safe and secure hands within the Hopwells family.

“In many ways, our two companies are remarkably similar and the success that both Hopwells and Windsor have enjoyed over the years is testament that our customers appreciate a great personal service with products that they can rely upon.

“Even though both Tristan and I have been competitors in business over the years, we are firm friends, and that’s why I know that my labour of love for Windsor will be honoured and nurtured into its next chapter. I am positive that Tristan and all the team at Hopwells will continue to build on the success of the business.”