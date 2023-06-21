Harlech Foodservice has won a significant three-year contract to supply NHS Wales.

The Welsh wholesaler did not disclose the financial value of the tender, however it did reveal it would take on nine additional members of staff to facilitate its delivery.

As part of the deal, Harlech will supply 450 lines of dry store products, including canned goods, rice and pulses to 120 locations across Wales.

It said this would provide nutrition to the equivalent of 11,000 Welsh hospital patients every day, in both general hospitals and community hospitals.

The move represents Harlech’s first move into the healthcare sector, as it looks to secure additional year-round business to complement seasonal demand from the hospitality industry.

Currently, the foodservice specialist supplies schools across north Wales and into the north west, as well as care homes in Wales alongside its traditional base in the eating out market.

The company said it had experienced a significant uptick in care sector business this year, as turnover grew.

Harlech is currently on track to deliver record sales of £38m this year, a 19% increase on its pre-pandemic record of £32m.

It comes as the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“[The NHS deal] provides us with great stability throughout the year which is a big help in rebalancing our traditional core base of customers in hospitality who are by definition largely seasonal,” said Harlech health, care and education director Mark Lawton.

“Securing this contract will also help in terms of our logistics and delivery pattern pan-Wales and will help us minimise our carbon footprint. It’s about shortening the supply chain.

“It’s a real feather in Harlech’s cap and we’re really honoured and hugely proud to be supporting the NHS which does such a brilliant job.”

Harlech MD David Cattrall said: “This supports our strategy to broaden across Wales using our strong Welsh supply chain, which supports the farming and manufacturing sectors and helps maintain many Welsh-based jobs.

“We hope this is the start of a long-term relationship with NHS Wales.”

Last month, Harlech announced it had invested £500,000 to increase storage capacity, reconfiguring the racking in its giant freezer and buying “bendy” forklift trucks to navigate the narrower aisles.