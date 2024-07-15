Welsh wholesaler Harlech Foodservice has installed a new rack collapse prevention system in its frozen store in Gwynedd.

The safety system is designed to prevent accidents caused by racking collapse and minimise incidents resulting from deterioration over time.

The solution also reduces the amount of business insurance the wholesaler pays.

Issues to warehouse racking can be caused by factors including high vehicle traffic and pallet handling, and can occur regardless of how recently the racks were fitted.

In instances where a racking leg is damaged under load, which could lead to the structure losing hold and potentially collapsing, the system ensures the racking remains upright and eliminates rack collapse risks even if the leg is removed.

“The recent installation of the rack collapse prevention system in our Gwynedd frozen store is a critical development in our commitment to creating a secure work environment,” commented Harlech head of operations at Ian Evans.

“This state-of-the-art safety system is specifically designed to prevent accidents and ensure our team can work with confidence, knowing their safety is our top priority.

“By integrating such advanced safety measures, we not only enhance our operational efficiency but also reaffirm our dedication to the health and safety of every member of our team.”