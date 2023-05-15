Foodservice wholesaler Hunt’s Food Group has been awarded B Corp status after demonstrating high social and environmental standards.

The business applied for the ethical certification in June last year and attained the award this month.

Only about 1,200 companies in the UK have demonstrated the necessary levels of charitable giving, employee benefits and supply chain practices to qualify for B Corp status.

Hunt’s said it had built upon its core values to achieve the award, which already included a commitment to donate £150,000 to charities each year.

The business has implemented yearly colleague and customer satisfaction surveys, installed solar panels on its depot roofs and works with local small-scale suppliers where possible.

In addition, the company has changed its articles of association to ensure it is fully accountable to its suppliers, customers and communities.

The wholesaler said it had achieved a score of 94.5 points on the impact assessment, the system used to measure a business’s suitability for the award, well above the minimum score of 80.

The business said it was planning to build upon its strong environmental credentials by installing bird and bat boxes across 50 acres of its farmland.

“This certification is an important milestone for Hunt’s Food Group,” said Hunt’s MD Thomas Hunt.

“It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to using our business to positively impact our colleagues, customers, communities and the planet.”