JJ Foodservice has become an associate member of the Local Authority Caterers Association (LACA) as it looks to drive more school and local authority business.

LACA is the largest provider of UK school catering, comprising a network of over 3,000 caterers and delivering three million lunches to 27,000 schools every day.

In February, the wholesaler announced plans to double the number of schools with which it works by 2026.

Most recently, it won contracts totalling around £3.5m to supply Barnsley, Bolton, and Bradford councils.

The new deals mean JJ is now one of specialist food procurement company Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation’s (YPO) largest foodservice framework suppliers.

YPO help public sector customers such as schools and local authorities to save money through buying in bulk.

“LACA membership helps us to reach a valuable network of caterers and school staff who are passionate about making sure schoolchildren get access to nutritious, healthy meals from approved suppliers,” said JJ chief sales officer Baris Kacar.

YPO category manager Jo Webster said: “To win a public contract under the framework, suppliers must demonstrate they can offer a range of quality products with competitive pricing.

“In some instances, JJ has helped our members to find a one-stop shop, which means fewer vehicles on the road, fewer food miles and a lower carbon footprint. We have large customers who have had long-term contracts with JJ and feedback from them has been good.”

YPO procurement partner Steve Sefton said: “JJ won some of the largest foodservice opportunities on our framework. This provides strong evidence that JJ has offered a combination of great prices and a comprehensive service that appeals to our customers.”