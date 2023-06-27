JJ Foodservice has launched an own brand extra virgin olive oil as prices in the category soar.

The new Tabaki extra virgin olive oil is cold pressed from single-origin olives selected from the south Aegean hills in Turkey.

The product is available in two-litre tins, and is priced at £6.50 per litre, 50p per litre cheaper than Filippo Berio.

JJ said the new offering formed part of its commitment to offer high-quality own-brand products at competitive prices.

The news comes after olive oil consumers were warned they could face two years of price hikes and shortages following poor harvests in Spain.

According to Assosia data, extra virgin olive oil prices rose an average of 41.4% at the big four supermarkets in the year to 30 May 2023.

Adverse weather conditions in the region meant that only around 50% of its regular quota for the year was produced.

Very little winter rain and an early summer in Spain also make it likely next year’s crop will be affected, meaning shortages and price hikes are expected until 2024.

“Turkey is one of the world’s leading producers of olive oil, thanks to its stunning landscape and warm climate, which creates the perfect environment for growing exceptional olives,” said JJ senior category manager Mehmet Nohutcu.

“We are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Turkish olive oil to the UK market.”

Olive oil production in Turkey hit a record high of more than 380,000 tonnes last year, making it the second-largest producer of olive oil in the world.

In the long term, it is expected that producers will have to operate further north in Europe due to the continued impact of climate change.