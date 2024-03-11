JJ Foodservice has launched 12 dedicated microsites to support various foodservice sectors.

The microsites, found at the bottom of the main webpage, allow shoppers to navigate and discover products and services tailored to specific needs.

The offer ranges from pubs and hotels to schools and hospitals, care homes and retailers, as well as being divided thematically across home essentials and days out, among others.

Each site highlights popular products, customer testimonials and product recommendations.

The launch coincides with JJ Foodservice introducing a ‘World Food Asia’ range covering south, east and southeast Asian menus.

The new range will feature favourites such as Thai jasmine rice, udon noodles, bao buns and Japanese eggplant.

“Our mission is to make it easy to recognise JJ Foodservice as your trusted foodservice partner,” said chief sales officer Baris Kacar.

“Whether you are launching a new hotel menu or managing a gastro pub, we have everything you need under one roof.”