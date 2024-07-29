JJ Foodservice has partnered with Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) to provide discounted access to a range of healthy catering options.

The wholesaler will support local businesses, from restaurants to caterers, with a 10% discount on the first three orders of a range of health-focused and ‘eco-friendly’ products, available to new customers.

Products include responsibly caught fish, free-range or organic eggs, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and products without excess sugar and salt content.

The partnership supports the council’s Herts Responsible Food Award (HRFA).

The award is the first of its kind giving businesses that prioritise sustainable and healthier practices financial incentives from the council.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hertfordshire County Council to support local food businesses in offering healthier and more sustainable options,” said JJ Foodservice chief sales officer Baris Kacar.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainability and to have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment that we work in.”

The award has been developed by HCC, and will be available exclusively to Broxbourne-based food businesses during the first year of launching.