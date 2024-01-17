Wholesaler JJ Foodservice has seen a 50% reduction of staff turnover in 2023.

The change has been attributed to a new profit-sharing initiative that allocates 5% of pre-tax profits to employees as recognition for their efforts.

“We’ve had some great stories from colleagues who have used their share for a range of activities, from putting a deposit on a new car to taking their family on holiday”, said head of HR Joanna Florczak.

“It was a great way to say thank you and celebrate a successful year. Our team are happy and staff turnover has reduced, meaning less money spent on recruitment and retraining.”

Chief operating officer Kaan Hendekli said: “At JJ Foodservice, we are dedicated to improving our team’s working environment. We are increasing opportunities for career growth, introducing flexible and remote work options, and actively engaging in community initiatives.

“The positive effects of these projects are already being seen, which is very encouraging.”