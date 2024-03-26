JJ Foodservice has shared its new company values and mission statement, created “to reflect on the company’s journey” since its establishment 35 years ago.

The wholesaler has vowed to “become a leading sustainable supplier”, make chef-quality ingredients “easy to access for everyone”, and “make a positive impact” on communities, people and the environment.

The new values would underpin the guiding principles of JJ’s culture and decision-making, according to MD Mushtaque Ahmed.

The company aims to become “the first choice in foodservice”, highlighting its foundation by a former restaurateur with a “mission to improve wholesale food and service” as stated on its dedicated ‘Values’ page.

“Our new JJ family values serve as the cornerstone for how we communicate and interact with customers, suppliers and each other,” said Ahmed.

“From catering mainly to fast food outlets 35 years ago, today we serve every type of food sector, from restaurants and pubs to hotels and schools. Our Advance Order platform has been instrumental in enabling every branch to expand its range of quality products.”

The company has disclosed plans to expand its product range significantly over the next 24 months, to further enhance choice and service to a wider range of food sectors.