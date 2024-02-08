Scottish wholesaler JW Filshill has appointed Snappy Shopper to fulfil e-commerce solutions in its stores across Scotland and the north east of England.

JW Filshill’s partnership with the delivery company will help quick commerce growth across the company’s convenience stores, following KeyStore’s delivery of £4m in sales during 2023 with the support of Snappy.

The wholesaler will be able to take advantage of several promotions and exclusive customer coupon codes, as well as 1p store bundles.

The 1p bundles have contributed significantly to online orders, by allowing shoppers to purchase essentials in bulk for a low price.

The partnership will see the integration of Snappy’s approved EPoS solution Re-Scan, so partner stores can have better control over stock and can facilitate quicker deliveries.

Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan said it was “proud to work with Filshill to support its network of convenience stores”, and stressed the importance of technology across retail and convenience to empower local communities.

JW Filshill chief sales and marketing officer Craig Brown said: “As part of our ambitious growth plans for KeyStore, it is important for us to have the required technology in place as we aim to recruit tech-savvy entrepreneurial retailers who have the community at the heart of their values.

“This agreement allows a seamless use of the Snappy Shopper platform through our Re-Scan till system and also improves sales data analysis to maximise the consumer offer for KeyStore.

“I am excited with this new growth opportunity and how we progress this across our KeyStore estate.”