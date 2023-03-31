JW Filshill is undertaking a rebrand of its Keystore estate, the Grocer can reveal.

As part of the rebrand the wholesaler has introduced an updated logo, which is currently visible on two Keystore fascias and five of its vehicles.

It plans to roll out the new branding across the rest of its estate across the next five years.

“What we’re trying to do is standardise the branding,” said Filshill chief sales and marketing officer Craig Brown, “We have various iterations of Keystore, Keystore Express and Keystore More.

“But with the changes it won’t matter which one of the three fascias you walk into, the look and feel will be the same.”

The news comes as the Glasgow-based wholesaler finalises the launch of a new website, which it expects to be live by the end of July.

The new website will improve the customer user experience through increased functionality when placing orders.

In addition, Filshill said that it had an ambition for a mental health first aider to be positioned in every Keystore across its estate within the year.

As part of the scheme, members of staff will receive mental health first aid training, helping them to notice signs of depression or anxiety.

“We’ve seen the benefit of using mental health first aiders within our business so we want to use the skills and knowledge we’ve built up and put that into our communities,” said Filshill CEO Simon Hannah.

“The local convenience store is the hub of the community and the people that work behind the counters know everyone. It’s about forming emotional connection with the community.”

This month, the wholesaler moved to its new 120,000 sq. ft distribution centre near Glasgow airport.

Hannah said the new facility would allow the wholesaler to increase its operational capacity and open more stores in Scotland and the north of England.

“We are an award-winning wholesaler with ambitious growth plans and our new distribution centre puts us in an ideal position to achieve our ambitions and expand the KeyStore estate, said Hannah.