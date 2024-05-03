Kitwave has announced it will move its foodservice operations out of buying group Unitas.

Its subsidiaries MJ Baker, Miller Food Service and WestCountry Food Holdings will leave the group in October 2024.

The move comes after a detailed review and mutual agreement from both parties.

The wholesaler has confirmed that its retail and on-trade business will continue in partnership with Unitas.

That includes Turner & Wright, HB Clark, Eden Farm, Automatic Retailing, Westone Wholesale, M&M Value and Squirrels.

“We have exciting growth plans for Kitwave and as the UK’s largest buying group, we see Unitas as a key strategic partner to support us on delivering these longer-term growth plans” said Kitwave CEO Ben Maxted.

“We have ambitious plans for foodservice which will no doubt include further acquisitions, and after discussions we both agreed that now is the time for that part of our business to step out of Unitas.”

“I would like to thank the Unitas team for helping to develop our foodservice operations over the years.”

Unitas MD John Kinney said: “Kitwave is a fantastic business with fantastic growth plans, and we look forward to working together even more closely with the team as they continue to expand and grow their retail and on-trade businesses.”