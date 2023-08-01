Fast food brand Leon is expanding into the cash & carry sector, with the launch of its aioli multipack in Costco.

The business said the move would cater to those seeking larger format options, with each multipack including three 240ml jars.

The vegan grocery version of the product uses aquafaba (chickpea stock) instead of egg as an emulsifier, making it 100% plant-based.

Leon’s grocery range launched in Sainsbury’s in 2019 and includes products such as Korean mayo, chilli ketchup, waffle fries and burger sauce.

In October last year, the brand also expanded into Ocado and Asda.

It comes as a range of high street foodservice businesses have expanded into the grocery retail sector in recent years.

“The new launch into Costco is an exciting move for Leon, as we expand into wholesale for the first time,” said Leon Grocery MD Ashley Davis.

“Our convenient new multipack is a great value way for our loyal customers and retailers to get their hands on our bestselling aioli.”