Parfetts has added 60 new Go Local stores to its symbol estate in the Birmingham area since opening a major depot in the city a year ago.

The wholesaler has also grown its team of retail developers based in Birmingham to 10 to support further expansion.

Parfetts is celebrating the anniversary of the opening with a special week-long Birmingham Birthday Bonanza, in which promotional offers will be available on over 700 lines.

“The success of the Birmingham depot has exceeded all expectations,” said Parfetts joint managing director Guy Swindell.

“The experienced team focused on building footfall before rolling out our delivered offer, which extends the reach of the business across the Midlands and down the M40 into Gloucestershire.

“As the Birmingham depot continues to grow, it underlines the strength of our employee ownership-based model, which allows us to reinvest back into the service and value we provide to our customers.”

The trade week will finish on 20 April.