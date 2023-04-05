Turnover at Parfetts has topped £600m for the first time.

Sales at the Stockport-based wholesaler jumped 6.1% to £605m in the year to 30 June 2022.

During the year, the wholesaler said it had continued to invest in its operations with the expansion of its delivered service and improvements to IT infrastructure, alongside a proactive approach to stock procurement and stock availability.

It said it had made savings through investments in new technology and the use of advanced data to drive efficiency, and was looking to pass these savings on to its customers.

Despite soaring energy prices and card processing fees, it had implented a new approach to its picking and delivery programme that enabled Parfetts to continue operating its free delivered service for customers, it said.

On the back of the strong performance, the company said it was offering salaried staff a pay rise of 7.5% to help them manage the rising cost of living.

Weekly paid employees will also see an increase of 9.6% to hourly pay.

“We have remained laser-focused on our customers over the last year and put in place a record number of promotions that have attracted a tremendous amount of interest,” said Parfetts joint MD Guy Swindell.

“With the rising cost of business, retailers are having a tough time, and we are doing everything we can to help them maintain their margins.

“Everyone at Parfetts is pleased with the results for the year ended June 2022. It has been a year of consolidation following two record-breaking years, the business is now debt-free, and has, once again, seen record sales being achieved despite having to continue to work through supply chain difficulties.”

Fellow Parfetts joint MD Noel Robinson said: “We continue to work closely with our customers to ensure that we are easy to do business with and support them wherever possible.”

The results follow the opening of Parfetts’ new Birmingham cash & carry, which is the wholesaler’s southernmost depot.