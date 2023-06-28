Parfetts is investing in a major sustainability-led upgrade initiative across its depot network.

As part of the investment, Parfetts is rolling out LED lighting, and installing solar panels at its depots across the UK.

It said the new investment would both drastically reduce its carbon footprint and generate cost additional cost savings.

So far, the wholesaler has completed the installation of LED lighting at the Halifax and Sheffield depots, with further investment in lighting at its Anfield site to follow.

In addition, the business has finished installing solar panels at Sheffield, Anfield and Stockport.

The wholesaler said the investment in solar panels would see a reduction in energy charges from 72p per unit to 16.5p per unit.

“Parfetts is committed to lowering its carbon footprint and is investing in the latest technologies to deliver rapid change,” said Parfetts joint MD Guy Swindell.

“The move to LED lighting, solar panels and greener mobility will deliver significant savings that will help us deliver great value to our customers and maintain their margins in a tough economic environment.”

In the future, Parfetts said it would seek to improve the sustainable credentials of its fleet, which is currently 5% electric.

Additionally, it will invest in a routing system that will reduce emissions from daily deliveries.

Last week, the wholesaler announced that it would award a 4% sales growth bonus to its staff.